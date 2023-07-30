Josh Palacios’ birthday blast lifts Pirates over Phillies

Looking to carry over the momentum from Saturday’s comeback, the Pittsburgh Pirates used the long ball — and some birthday magic — Sunday afternoon to earn a 6-4 walk-off win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

After Phillies starter Christopher Sanchez was pulled with five no-hit innings in tow, the Pirates attacked reliever Seranthony Dominguez for two runs in the sixth. The rally headlined by a lead-off single from Connor Joe and a home run by Bryan Reynolds.

Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm reclaimed the lead with two runs in the top of the seventh. but the Pirates stayed resilient as Reynolds singled home a run in the bottom half and Nick Gonzales evened the score with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

David Bednar and Angel Perdomo held the Phillies in check with scoreless frames in the ninth and tenth innings. Perdomo even got some help from Henry Davis, who started an unorthodox double play in right field.

Imagine trying to run on Henry Davis pic.twitter.com/C4JXhZCVy3 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 30, 2023

In the bottom of the inning, Josh Palacios, who turned 28 on Sunday, gifted himself something special: his first career walk-off home run.

THE BIRTHDAY BOY DOES IT pic.twitter.com/sCvT6Njxri — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 30, 2023

Palacios became the fourth player this century to hit a walk-off home run on his birthday. He joins Andruw Jones (2010), Barry Bonds (2003), and Alex Rodriguez (2002) on the list.

Meanwhile, Joe, Reynolds and Jared Triolo each collected two hits while Andrew McCutchen worked two walks.

On the mound, Rich Hill struck out seven hitters over five innings in what could’ve been his final start in Pittsburgh.

The Pirates finish July 8-16 and look start August on a winning note as they host the Detroit Tigers Tuesday evening.