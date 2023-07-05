Josh Palacios helps Pirates overcome Dodgers on Independence Day

After a home run put the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead in the eighth, the Pittsburgh Pirates stormed back in the final inning to win 9-7 on Independence Day, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan surrendered two runs in the first inning after a ground-rule double by Nick Gonzales, but the Dodgers quickly gained composure after home runs by James Outman and Mookie Betts put them ahead in the second.

The Pirates reclaimed the lead in the fourth with three runs, one being a 442-foot home run from Jack Suwinski.

442 ft later pic.twitter.com/EUU0YIypaH — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 5, 2023

Outman struck again, though, in the bottom of the fourth with his second home run of the game that drove in a pair. Then, after Henry Davis knotted the game at six in the sixth inning, Jonny Deluca gave the Dodgers their third lead of the night with his first home run of the year.

Jared Triolo tied the game with a RBI single in the ninth, then Josh Palacios played hero with a go-ahead, two-run double.

Josh Palacios gets the double, and the Pirates take the lead at the top of the 9th pic.twitter.com/OQjfL1RaAZ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 5, 2023

David Bednar, who was named a NL All-Star prior to Tuesday’s game, picked up the win after tossing one-and-two-thirds innings. Starter Luis Ortiz was roughed up, allowing six runs and nine hits in three-and-one-third innings.

Gonzales led the Pirates’ hitting core with three hits, two being doubles. Suwinski, Triolo and Reynolds each finished the game with two hits.

Game three of the series is Wednesday night. Osvaldo Bido (0-1, 4.74 ERA) pitches for the Pirates.