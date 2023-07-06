Bucs Arghticles: Pirates finalizing prep for MLB Draft

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pirates preparing for 2023 MLB Draft (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh Pirates’ David Bednar Leaves Clayton Kershaw a Gift After Being Named to All-Star Game (Sports Illustrated)
Pittsburgh Pirates: The Five Previous First Overall Selections (Rum Bunter)
Pirates Option Luis Ortiz; Recall Yohan Ramirez (Pirates Prospects)
MLB News
Does Trout’s injury make Ohtani trade more likely? (MLB.com)
2023 Draft: Best power, speed, arm, fastball, curveball, more (MLB.com)
Yanks bring HOPE Week to historic Hinchliffe Stadium (MLB.com)
Let’s predict the 2028(!) All-Star lineups (MLB.com)
García rounds out HR Derby field with Texas-sized power (MLB.com)
Robert ready to bring the house down in Derby debut (MLB.com)
J-Rod, Kirby, Wander, Tucker, Bednar added to All-Star squads (MLB.com)
Arraez goes 1-for-5: See where .400 pursuit stands (MLB.com)
Here are the 2023 All-Star rosters (MLB.com)
Which pitchers should get the call to start All-Star Game? (MLB.com)
Team-by-team breakdown of the 2023 All-Stars (MLB.com)
9 unlikely All-Stars on this year’s rosters (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Is the Steelers strength in 2023 based solely on perception? (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...