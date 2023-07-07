Pirates LISTEN: Dylan Crews vs. Paul Skenes for No. 1 pick?

In this episode of Talk the Plank, Austin Bechtold interviews Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline to discuss who the Pittsburgh Pirates should take first overall in the upcoming MLB Draft, the state of the Pirates’ farm system, first impressions of Henry Davis, and more.

Before wrapping up, Jonathan spoke about his upcoming book, “Smart, Wrong, and Lucky: The Origin Stories of Baseball’s Unexpected Stars,” which hits the shelves on July 11.

Jonathan described what makes Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes the top two prospects on the board. Skenes has drawn comparisons to Stephen Strasburg, while Crews has the potential to hit in the middle of a team’s order while playing center field for years to come. Mayo reveals who he would pick if selecting for the Bucs.

