Pirates reinstate Ji Man Choi, place two on injured list

The Pittsburgh Pirates made a flurry of roster moves prior to their series opener in Arizona on Friday.

According to a team announcement, first baseman Ji-Man Choi returned from his rehab assignment and was activated from the 60-day injured list. He had been out since April 23 with a strained Achilles tendon.

Prior to his injury, Choi appeared in only nine games for the Pirates, hitting just .125 with two home runs. In nine rehab appearances between Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis, Choi hit .323 with three home runs, nine RBI, and a 1.146 OPS.

Ji Man Choi hadn't tripled since 2019.



Ji Man Choi tripled tonight. pic.twitter.com/aelg3BIacR — Indianapolis Indians (@indyindians) July 1, 2023

To make room for Choi on the 40-man roster, the Pirates activated pitcher Rob Zastryzny from the 15-day injured list then promptly designated him for assignment. He was 1-0 with a 5.29 ERA in 18 games.

Pitcher Cody Bolton was also recalled from Indianapolis.

Meanwhile, Andrew McCutchen and Ke’Bryan Hayes were both placed on the 10-day injured list.

Hayes was activated from the injured list on Thursday after dealing with lower back inflammation since June 28, but it flared up in Los Angeles, prompting his return to the infirmary.

McCutchen landed on his right elbow after being knocked down by an inside pitch Thursday against the Dodgers. He was seen by trainers but remained in the game. His stint is retroactive to that date.

With the All-Star break approaching, and assuming they will be back as soon as they are eligible, the impact of their absences will be lighter.