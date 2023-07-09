2023 MLB Draft Thread: Who Will Pirates Take?

Tonight’s the annual MLB Draft and the Pittsburgh Pirates are on the clock. Here’s a look at the order for the first round:
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Washington Nationals
- Detroit Tigers
- Texas Rangers
- Minnesota Twins
- Oakland Athletics
- Cincinnati Reds
- Kansas City Royals
- Colorado Rockies
- Miami Marlins
- Los Angeles Angels
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Chicago Cubs
- Boston Red Sox
- Chicago White Sox
- San Francisco Giants
- Baltimore Orioles
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Toronto Blue Jays
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Seattle Mariners
- Cleveland Guardians
- Atlanta Braves
- San Diego Padres
- New York Yankees
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Houston Astros
- Seattle Mariners
- Seattle Mariners
- Tampa Bay Rays
- New York Mets
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Minnesota Twins
- Miami Marlins
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Detroit Tigers
- Cincinnati Reds
- Oakland Athletics
