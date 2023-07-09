 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 MLB Draft Thread: Who Will Pirates Take?

The Pirates are on the clock.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Syndication: USA TODAY Scott Clause / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tonight’s the annual MLB Draft and the Pittsburgh Pirates are on the clock. Here’s a look at the order for the first round:

  1. Pittsburgh Pirates
  2. Washington Nationals
  3. Detroit Tigers
  4. Texas Rangers
  5. Minnesota Twins
  6. Oakland Athletics
  7. Cincinnati Reds
  8. Kansas City Royals
  9. Colorado Rockies
  10. Miami Marlins
  11. Los Angeles Angels
  12. Arizona Diamondbacks
  13. Chicago Cubs
  14. Boston Red Sox
  15. Chicago White Sox
  16. San Francisco Giants
  17. Baltimore Orioles
  18. Milwaukee Brewers
  19. Tampa Bay Rays
  20. Toronto Blue Jays
  21. St. Louis Cardinals
  22. Seattle Mariners
  23. Cleveland Guardians
  24. Atlanta Braves
  25. San Diego Padres
  26. New York Yankees
  27. Philadelphia Phillies
  28. Houston Astros
  29. Seattle Mariners
  30. Seattle Mariners
  31. Tampa Bay Rays
  32. New York Mets
  33. Milwaukee Brewers
  34. Minnesota Twins
  35. Miami Marlins
  36. Los Angeles Dodgers
  37. Detroit Tigers
  38. Cincinnati Reds
  39. Oakland Athletics

Please remember our thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Bucs Dugout is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

BD community, this is your thread for today’s draft. Enjoy!

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...