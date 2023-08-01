Termarr Johnson promoted to Greensboro

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman and 2022 fourth overall pick Termarr Johnson har been promoted to High-A Greensboro per... himself.

A source has confirmed that Termarr Johnson is on his way to High-A Greensboro. Not shocked by this at all, kid has been mashing and showing great discipline as of late. — Cody Potanko (@2HG013) August 1, 2023

Johnson is the Pirates’ top prospect according to MLB Pipeline and has slashed .244/.419/.448 with a 142 WRC+ with Bradenton this season, but it was his July that earned him his promotion.

Getting the strikeouts down was key for Johnson, as he struck out at a 32 percent rate through the end of June despite the production. He cut that in half in July with a 16.1 percent K rate combined with a 26.8 percent walk rate, a .545 slugging, a WRC+ of 175 and 6 home runs (12 of his 13 has have come since June 2) including this 471ft blast.

2023 is Johnson’s first full season playing professionally and he won’t turn 20 until next June.