Pirates acquire three Minor Leaguers from Padres for Rich Hill, Ji Man Choi

The Pittsburgh Pirates have made a trade on deadline day.

The Pirates have traded left-handed pitcher Rich Hill and first baseman Ji Man Choi to the San Diego Padres for three Minor Leaguers. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was first to report the deal.

In return, the Pirates received a package surrounded by Padres No. 16 overall prospect Jackson Wolf. Wolf, 24, was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of West Virginia. He made his Major League debut on July 22 and primarily pitched in Double-A. Wolf owns a 4.08 ERA in 18 starts including a .228 opponent batting average, 1.09 WHIP and 105 strikeouts compared to 22 free passes.

San Diego also packaged outfielder Estuar Suero and first baseman Alfonso Rivas in the move to acquire the two Bucco veteran players. Rivas, 26, played 101 games with the Chicago Cubs in 2022 and slashed .235/.322/.307 with three home runs and 25 RBIs. Suero is a 17-year-old switch-hitting outfielder with a .216 average, four homers, 23 RBIs and seven steals in rookie ball.

Hill started 22 games for the Pirates in 2023 after signing as a free agent. He compiled a 4.77 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 47 walks and 104 strikeouts through 119 innings.

Choi battled an Achilles injury early in the season, landing him on the 60-day IL. He returned in July to hit .205 with six home runs and 11 RBI in only 23 games this season. Choi posted a 5.07 slugging mark and .731 OPS in 73 at-bats.

The MLB trade deadline is Tuesday at 6 p.m.