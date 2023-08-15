Struggling Quinn Priester optioned to AAA Indianapolis

Quinn Priester has been optioned to class AAA Indianapolis and Yohan Ramirez has been recalled, per a team announcement.

It comes off the heels of last night’s five inning, seven hit, six run performance against the New York Mets at Citi Feild. Since making his major league debut on July 17, Priester has struggled consistently, allowing 29 earned runs in 28 and two-thirds innings pitched.

The 4-seam fastball especially has not fooled MLB batters one bit. Opponents were slugging a staggering .929 on the offering. Priester is ranked as the 98th best prospect in baseball according to MLB pipeline.

This will be Yohan Ramirez’s third stint with the big-league club this season, the right-hander has a 4.25 ERA in 29 and two thirds innings pitching across 23 games.