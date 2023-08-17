 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: Pirates drop rubber game vs. Mets

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, August 17, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Perrotto: Pirates’ Rebuild Has Potential Fatal Flaw (Pittsburgh Baseball Now)

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Jack Brannigan Could Make an Impact in 2024 (Rum Bunter)

3 takeaways from Pirates’ series loss to Mets (MLB.com)

MLB News

One thing we got wrong for each team in 2023 (MLB.com)

Tatis steals home — and makes it look easy (MLB.com)

Ohtani goes with flow after clubbing 437-foot homer (MLB.com)

Despite strong pitching, Yankees lose 5th straight, fall below .500 (MLB.com)

‘Squirrels and cats’ carom gives Raley standup inside-the-park HR (MLB.com)

Who will be No. 1 in 2025? Projecting each team’s future top prospect (MLB.com)

Morel’s walk-off blast puts Cubs into Wild Card position (MLB.com)

Morton in command to lead 2nd straight shutout, sweep of NY (MLB.com)

Marlins Minor Leaguer pulls off feat done just once in MLB since 1901 (MLB.com)

Re-rank time! Top 100 and team Top 30 Prospects lists (MLB.com)

From 1-30, MLB Pipeline ranks each club’s farm system (MLB.com)

Complete Top 100 Prospects list (MLB.com)

Pipeline Inbox: Top 100 re-rank (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

WATCH: Ryan Clark says George Pickens ‘much more talented’ than Justin Jefferson (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...