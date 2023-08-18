Pirates sit at 25 in MLB Power Rankings

The latest edition of ESPN’s MLB Power Rankings went live yesterday, and the Pittsburgh Pirates sit at 25 in the overall list. Here is what ESPN has to say about your Buccos:
Pittsburgh Pirates
Record: 54-67
Previous ranking: 23
Former No. 1 overall pick Henry Davis is flashing signs of his talent. Over the past week, he hit safely in six of seven games, though he struck out eight times over that span. Results don’t actually matter much right now, as Pittsburgh is giving him valuable playing time, and for the most part, he doesn’t look overmatched. Davis is likely to be a key part of a Pirates team that wants to be in the playoff race as soon as next season. The Pirates will need better arms on the mound if they’re serious about the postseason in 2024.
Here are the full ESPN MLB Power Rankings.
Record: 78-42
Record: 74-47
Record: 73-46
Record: 72-49
Record: 70-52
Record: 73-50
Record: 67-55
Record: 66-55
Record: 65-56
10. Seattle Mariners
Record: 65-55
Record: 64-57
12. Chicago Cubs
Record: 62-58
13. Minnesota Twins
Record: 63-59
14. Boston Red Sox
Record: 63-57
15. Miami Marlins
Record: 63-59
16. Cincinnati Reds
Record: 63-59
17. New York Yankees
Record: 60-61
Record: 61-60
19. San Diego Padres
Record: 58-63
20. Los Angeles Angels
Record: 60-62
Record: 58-63
22. New York Mets
Record: 55-66
Record: 54-67
24. Detroit Tigers
Record: 54-66
25. Pittsburgh Pirates
Record: 54-67
Record: 54-67
Record: 48-73
28. Colorado Rockies
Record: 46-75
Record: 39-83
Record: 34-87
