Pirates sit at 25 in MLB Power Rankings

The latest edition of ESPN’s MLB Power Rankings went live yesterday, and the Pittsburgh Pirates sit at 25 in the overall list. Here is what ESPN has to say about your Buccos:

Pittsburgh Pirates

Record: 54-67

Previous ranking: 23

Former No. 1 overall pick Henry Davis is flashing signs of his talent. Over the past week, he hit safely in six of seven games, though he struck out eight times over that span. Results don’t actually matter much right now, as Pittsburgh is giving him valuable playing time, and for the most part, he doesn’t look overmatched. Davis is likely to be a key part of a Pirates team that wants to be in the playoff race as soon as next season. The Pirates will need better arms on the mound if they’re serious about the postseason in 2024.

Here are the full ESPN MLB Power Rankings.

1. Atlanta Braves

Record: 78-42

2. Baltimore Orioles

Record: 74-47

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

Record: 73-46

4. Texas Rangers

Record: 72-49

5. Houston Astros

Record: 70-52

6. Tampa Bay Rays

Record: 73-50

7. Toronto Blue Jays

Record: 67-55

8. Philadelphia Phillies

Record: 66-55

9. Milwaukee Brewers

Record: 65-56

10. Seattle Mariners

Record: 65-55

11. San Francisco Giants

Record: 64-57

12. Chicago Cubs

Record: 62-58

13. Minnesota Twins

Record: 63-59

14. Boston Red Sox

Record: 63-57

15. Miami Marlins

Record: 63-59

16. Cincinnati Reds

Record: 63-59

17. New York Yankees

Record: 60-61

18. Arizona Diamondbacks

Record: 61-60

19. San Diego Padres

Record: 58-63

20. Los Angeles Angels

Record: 60-62

21. Cleveland Guardians

Record: 58-63

22. New York Mets

Record: 55-66

23. St. Louis Cardinals

Record: 54-67

24. Detroit Tigers

Record: 54-66

25. Pittsburgh Pirates

Record: 54-67

26. Washington Nationals

Record: 54-67

27. Chicago White Sox

Record: 48-73

28. Colorado Rockies

Record: 46-75

29. Kansas City Royals

Record: 39-83

30. Oakland Athletics

Record: 34-87