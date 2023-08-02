Bucs Arghticles: Pirates trade Rich Hill, Ji-man Choi, Austin Hedges ahead of deadline

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Padres trade for Rich Hill, Ji Man Choi; also acquire Scott Barlow (ESPN.com)
Phillies Pull Off Slick Trade With Pirates Minutes Before Deadline (Sports Illustrated)
Other Deadline Buzzer Beater Deals: Brewers, Marlins, Padres, Cardinals, Phillies, Pirates, Diamondbacks (Bleacher Nation)
Pirates ‘extremely relieved’ to see All-Star pitchers David Bednar, Mitch Keller staying put (TribLIVE)
MLB News
The 23 best deals of the ‘23 Trade Deadline (MLB.com)
These 7 teams are Trade Deadline winners (MLB.com)
Verlander back to Houston as Mets trade ace (MLB.com)
Valdez no-hits Guardians on same day Astros reunite with JV (MLB.com)
O’s bolster rotation by acquiring Flaherty from Cardinals (MLB.com)
Marlins prove buyers at Deadline, swing trio of deals (MLB.com)
E-Rod invokes no-trade clause, vetoes Dodgers trade (MLB.com)
With another two hits, Arraez stays at .381 (MLB.com)
Strider breaks his own record, fastest to 200 K’s again (MLB.com)
Here is every Trade Deadline deal (MLB.com)
Trade Deadline: Who was dealt, who wasn’t? (MLB.com)
How the biggest recent Deadline rentals fared (MLB.com)
5 buzzer-beater Deadline deals (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Roster moves: Steelers sign Greg Bell & John Lovett, boosting RB depth (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...