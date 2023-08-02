Pirates down Tigers to claim third straight win

With a revamped roster in tow, the Pittsburgh Pirates got some timely hitting and pitching Tuesday evening to beat the Detroit Tigers, 4-1.

Johan Oviedo was dominant on the mound for the Pirates, tossing seven innings of one-run ball and allowing six hits while collecting five strikeouts. He’s now allowed just two runs and nine hits while striking out 10 over his last 13 innings pitched.

Angel Perdomo and David Bednar held the Tigers in check through the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, combining for three strikeouts and not allowing a baserunner.

Oviedo was supported offensively by a three-run second inning. After Conner Joe reached on a one out single, Endy Rodriguez tripled him home with a fly ball to center.

A few hitters later, Liover Peguero added two insurance runs with his third home run of the season.

Josh Palacios added the Pirates’ final run in the fourth after driving in Alika Williams with a sacrifice fly.

Williams finished the game with two hits, one being a ground-rule double. Peguero, Joe, Rodriguez, Jared Triolo, Andrew McCutchen and Bryan Reynolds each tallied a hit.

The Pirates look to sweep the Tigers and extend their winning streak to four Wednesday afternoon. RHP Osvaldo Bido (2-1, 4.50 ERA) toes the rubber for Pittsburgh at 12:35 p.m.