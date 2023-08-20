Paul Skenes pitches two scoreless innings Sunday, confirms Livvy Dunne dating rumors

Life is good for Paul Skenes. Seriously, he’s got it better than 90 percent of America.

The 2023 No. 1 overall pick out of LSU is the new hope the Pittsburgh Pirates need as the current season and games under .500 fleet in a negative direction. The best hope for a shutdown ace the organization has seen since Gerrit Cole this century.

Skenes, 21, signed for an MLB record $9.2 million after being selected in July. He totaled insane numbers as a Tiger after transferring from Air Force for his junior campaign. Skenes was named the 2023 National Pitcher and Player of the Year, SEC Pitcher of the Year, College World Series Most Outstanding Player and a consensus First-Team All-American. In 122.2 innings, Skenes struck out 209 batters compared to 20 walks with a 1.69 ERA and a 13-2 record.

His numbers are some of the best in NCAA history, but his on-the-field accomplishments rival the news he’s made off it. Skenes confirmed to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette this week that he is dating LSU gymnast and social media star Livvy Dunne, who owns millions of followers on multiple platforms, including 4.3 million on Instagram. Dunne is beloved by many for her successful gymnastics career, paving the way for female athletes with NIL, and being an avid baseball fan.

Dunne was in attendance during Skenes’ Single-A debut Tuesday but missed Sunday’s outing in which Skenes struck out two and didn’t allow a hit through two scoreless frames.

In four innings of work, no runs have come across home plate between the Mauraders and the FCL Pirates. General Manager Ben Cherington said earlier in August Skenes would pitch fewer than 20 innings before the end of 2023.

Skenes averages 100 mph with his fastball, graded 80 overall on MLB Pipeline’s 20-80 scale and reaches 102 mph. He also utilizes a slider.

Paul Skenes is a living legend for his ability to throw over 100 mph while having fellow LSU star Livvy Dunne by his side as a significant power couple that exceeds the Vanessa Hudgens-Cole Tucker relationship.

Skenes and Dunne both draw crowds when out in public, and Skenes told the Post-Gazette he hopes his girlfriend can watch his outings with little fanfare the farther he advances through the Minors and eventually in Pittsburgh.

“I do wish she could just come to a baseball game and enjoy it. It does irk me,” Skenes said. “I don’t have control over it. She really doesn’t either. I’m sure it will get better as I go up levels, but that’s something I want for her.”

Dunne sparked questions after posting her congratulations for Skenes after being selected by the Pirates and posted multiple pictures on Snapchat in the ensuing weeks with Pirates gear. Skenes has been everything the Pirates could ask for since debuting and could make a start closer to home in Double-A Altoona in the near future.