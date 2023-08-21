SB Nation Reacts results: What do you expect from the Pirates in 2024?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country.Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

This week’s question deals with next season. The Pittsburgh Pirates have trended towards the youth movement of late and have been playing a bit better. This comes after playing like one of the worst teams in the league for several months. Don’t forget, the Bucs also started the year 20-8 (which seems like a lifetime ago), and the team has been all over the place this season. What we wanted to know is what you expect from the Pirates in 2024? Here are the results:

So that’s some pretty positive thinking from Bucs fans. A full 73 percent of you think the Pirates will either be .500 or competing for a playoff spot, and that’s the most positive vibes we’ve had around here for a while!

We’ll be back soon with more questions.