Joshua Palacios drives in five as Pirates down Cardinals

The Pittsburgh Pirates opened a seven-game homestand with a bang on Monday as Joshua Palacios collected three hits and drove in five runs in a 11-1 thrashing of the St. Louis Cardinals. Palacios’ three hits contributed to a 16-hit affair for the Pirates while they held the Redbirds to only five.

The Pirates got on the board with two runs in the first, then Liover Peguero added another pair with an opposite field single in the third. Four more runs came across in the fourth, three coming off a home run by Palacios.

Palacios and Alika Williams plated the final three runs in the eighth thanks to two doubles.

Along with the offensive explosion, Thomas Hatch and Bailey Falter set the tone on the mound. Hatch started the game and allowed two hits over three innings, while Falter pitched the final six innings and gave up a run with eight strikeouts, earning his first win of the year.

The Palacios family also enjoyed a wholesome moment in the ninth inning. Joshua’s brother Richie entered the game as a pinch-hitter and singled to Joshua in left field. After the game, the eldest Palacios called it a quote, “bucket list moment,” his family.

The Pirates can take the series Tuesday night as they send Johan Oviedo to the mound. Opposing them will be Adam Wainwright.