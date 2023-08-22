Seats for Paul Skenes’ Double-A debut sell out... in less than 24 hours

You know the expression “[item] sold faster than hot cakes,” right? Well, it looks like Paul Skenes is giving those hot cakes a run for their money.

After the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, announced on Monday that the top overall pick from this year’s MLB Draft will start Saturday’s game against Akron, fans wasted no time scooping up tickets to see the fireballer in action as by 12:45 Tuesday afternoon, all seats within the ballpark were sold, leaving only $10 standing room tickets available.

Don’t be surprised, though, if those are out of stock by the time this story is published.

Everyone expected Skenes’ Double-A debut to sell out, but seeing that it took less than a day for fans to claim all tickets is astounding. Then again, for a player with as much hype surrounding him as Skenes has, it shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Skenes has quickly impressed fans after fanning five hitters and allowing just one hit in four innings between the Florida Complex League and Low-A Bradenton.

Paul Skenes throws gas. pic.twitter.com/NNEmf2ixOT — Young Bucs (@YoungBucsPIT) August 15, 2023

Skenes is still on a 20-inning limit throughout the rest of the year, so he may only throw for two-to-three innings on Saturday.

If you’re content with standing room tickets, click here to try and get them before they’re gone.