Andrew McCutchen gets closer to history as Pirates down Cardinals

The Pittsburgh Pirates captured the season series from the St. Louis Cardinals after a 6-3 win Tuesday night. A five-run fifth inning was the difference maker, but the headlining moment of that frame was Andrew McCutchen hitting his 299th career home run off veteran Adam Wainwright.

After Richie Palacios tied the game at one in the second, Ji Hwan Bae gave the Pirates the lead after grounding out with the bases loaded. Bryan Reynolds doubled home two more later in the inning, and Cutch capped off the offensive attack with the aforementioned home run.

Andrew McCutchen - Pittsburgh Pirates (12) pic.twitter.com/L5KNAXk7sx — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) August 23, 2023

The blast puts him just one away from 300 on his career.

Johan Oviedo picked up the win despite struggling early on. He gave up one earned run while striking out five over as many innings. David Bednar closed the door in the ninth to earn his 27th save.

The Pirates could clinch a series sweep Wednesday afternoon. Luis Ortiz (2-3, 4.86 ERA) starts for Pittsburgh. It will be his first start since early-July.