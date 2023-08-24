Andrew McCutchen on the doorstep of making history

It’s great to see Andrew McCutchen succeed.

Coming back to his adopted home of Pittsburgh and continuing to play at a high level, McCutchen is on the doorstep of making history.

Cutch has checked off multiple boxes on his milestone journey in 2023, including 2,000 hits, 400 doubles, and 1,000 walks. He previously exceeded over 1,000 RBI and 200 stolen bases. Since returning to the Pittsburgh Pirates, No. 22 has been an important factor on and off the field for Bucco baseball and an invaluable member of the organization. Seeing him achieve these accomplishments in the Black and Gold seems right. He’s knocking on the door of one significant achievement that puts him in elite company with baseball’s premier sluggers.

McCutchen, 36, turned back time against Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright in the second of a three-game series at PNC Park Tuesday, smacking a 1-1 pitch to deep left-center field. The home run was the 299th of McCutchen’s career, putting him one away from 300.

Only 157 players have ever hit 300 home runs. McCutchen is 12th among active players in total long balls. He is 4th in Pirates history with 215 homers and trails Hall of Famers Willie Stargell (475), Ralph Kiner (301), and Roberto Clemente (240).

93.7 The Fan’s Colin Dunlap pointed out earlier this year that Cutch will join an exclusive class once his 300th home run leaves the ballpark.

If he does reach 2,000 hits and 300 HRs, Andrew McCutchen reaches 1,000 runs, 2,000 hits, 1,000 RBI, 300 HRs and 200 SBs.

Only 18 players in history have done that.

NO QUESTION the Pirates should retire the No. 22 upon his retirement.

No question. — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) April 11, 2023

Dunlap and others have testified that McCutchen is a borderline Hall-of-Fame candidate who inches closer and closer with each milestone he reaches. McCutchen begins a four-game series against the Cubs with the chance to become the 19th player in MLB history to amass 2,000 hits, 300 home runs, 1,000 RBI, 1,000 runs and 200 stolen bases.

There’s no denying the importance of McCutchen to Pittsburgh and his eventual induction into the Pirates Hall of Fame, likely seeing his jersey retired for all of eternity. A .288 career hitter as a Pirate, Cutch was as clutch as they come in his prime. The 2013 NL MVP, McCutchen is a five-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger winner, Gold Glove recipient and 2015 Roberto Clemente Award winner.

His time in Pittsburgh is far from over. McCutchen continuously expresses his desire to play in 2024. The Pirates will have their DH for at least one more season, and if his production continues to be at a respectable level, could be even longer. McCutchen and Pittsburgh were made for each other. Enjoy every moment of it, Pirates fans. Receiving the chance to hit his 300th home run at PNC Park against a divisional rival that the Pirates defeated 10 years earlier to clinch a spot in the 2013 playoffs to close the book on 20 years of losing is written in the stars.