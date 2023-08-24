Bucs Arghticles: Pirates’ Oneil Cruz return ‘plateaued’

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Oneil Cruz Has “Plateaued” In Attempt To Rejoin Pirates (MLB Trade Rumors)
Luis Ortiz encounters familiar problems in MLB return, as Pirates can’t complete sweep of Cardinals (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Pirates’ Liover Peguero: Swipes fourth bag (CBS Sports)
MLB News
Ohtani has UCL tear, won’t pitch again in ‘23 (MLB.com)
10 statistical races that could go down to the wire (MLB.com)
‘He’s a beast’: Judge powers Yanks with first 3-homer game (MLB.com)
Astros still chasing first after latest loss to Boston (MLB.com)
Trout (left hand) to return to injured list (MLB.com)
New No. 1 takes over Starting Pitcher Power Rankings (MLB.com)
Even Elly had to make sure Ohtani was real (MLB.com)
‘Had a great first day’: DeJong (HR, 4 RBIs) propels Giants (MLB.com)
The best 20-20 prospect candidates — one from each team (MLB.com)
10 hitters who have improved the most since the All-Star break (MLB.com)
From 1-30, MLB Pipeline ranks each club’s farm system (MLB.com)
A look at the biggest impending free agents from each team (MLB.com)
J-Rod reveals he robbed homer, but not until Tatis started his trot (MLB.com)
The prospects who made biggest jumps in rankings (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Connor Heyward: The Steelers’ ‘do-it-all’ guy in 2023 NFL season (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...