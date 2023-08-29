Johan Oviedo authors two-hit shutout as Pirates down Royals

Just days after teammate Mitch Keller tossed an eight-inning gem against Chicago, Johan Oviedo collected his first-career complete game shutout as the Pittsburgh Pirates routed the Kansas City Royals, 2-0.

Oviedo tossed a career-high 112 pitches in the effort, striking out five and allowing just two walks and two hits. He never allowed a runner past first base as the only hits he gave up were singles to MJ Melendez and Bobby Witt Jr.

Manager Derek Shelton toyed with the idea of removing Oviedo prior to the ninth inning but he reconsidered the notion, citing the lack of stressful situations paved a way for his young pitcher to finish the game. He added catcher Endy Rodriguez helped sway his mind into keeping Oviedo out there to finish the game.

Five different Pirates collected a RBI in the game. Most notable was Ke’Bryan Hayes, who finished the game 4-for-4 with three singles and a double. Hayes also helped defensively, turning in a nifty grab at third in the sixth inning.

Ji Hwan Bae and Alfonso Rivas each finished with two hits, a double, and a RBI.

The Pirates go for the series win against the Royals Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium. Shelton did not name a starter for the game.