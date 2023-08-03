Pirates reliever David Bednar named organization’s Heart and Hustle recipient

Pittsburgh Pirates reliever David Bednar continues to accumulate awards and success.

A few days after his bobblehead - the one that plays Renegade - was given to 20,000 fans during Yinzerpaloza, Bednar was named the Pirates recipient of the 2023 Heart and Hustle Award.

The definition of heart and hustle.



Congratulations to David Bednar on being named our 2023 Heart and Hustle Award winner. pic.twitter.com/vnxAFf8erE — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) August 3, 2023

A Mars native, Bednar clinched his second All-Star selection this season and has been one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball. The 28-year-old righty owns a 1.24 ERA and 1.008 WHIP in 42 games (43.2 innings). His 2.1 WAR stands out as one of the best among National League relievers. Bednar compiled 22 saves and only walked 13 batters compared to 56 strikeouts.

Ben Cherington opted to keep Bednar despite numerous interest at the trade deadline. According to rumors from MLB insiders, Bednar and starter Mitch Keller were both heavily appealing to other clubs, but the Bucs held onto both stars.

The MLB Players Alumni created the distinction in 2005 and is presented to the player “who demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit, and traditions of the game.”

Each of the 30 clubs nominates a player that will receive a league-wide honor as the greatest in all of baseball. The Pirates dubbed outfielder Bryan Reynolds as their award-winner last season.