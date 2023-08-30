 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: Pirates offer injury updates on Quinn Priester, Roansy Contreras

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pirates GM Ben Cherington Gives Encouraging Update on Priester, Contreras (Pittsburgh Baseball Now)

Ke’Bryan Hayes puts Pirates up late with 2-run HR (ESPN.com)

MLB News

O’s secure set as 83rd win matches last season’s total (MLB.com)

Nerves (and leg) of Steele: Cubs’ ace guts out clutch win over Crew (MLB.com)

Bohm propels Phillies to fifth straight win (MLB.com)

King experiment paying off as Yanks win 2nd straight (MLB.com)

Rays’ resurgent offense proves ready for Sandy (MLB.com)

Injuries: Bichette, Mariners, Darvish, Dodgers, Soler (MLB.com)

Yankees place Bader on waivers (source) (MLB.com)

Who holds the postseason tiebreakers in 2023? (MLB.com)

Mets place Carlos Carrasco on waivers (source) (MLB.com)

40-40? We could see something even more rare (MLB.com)

Bill me! Mets’ scoreboard trolls Shohei (MLB.com)

‘Swingable Art:’ The company behind MLB’s coolest bats (MLB.com)

8 players who are much better than expected (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Should Steelers pursue Bradley Roby? (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...