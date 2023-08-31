Who could the Pirates promote for September call-ups?

Note: this does NOT include those nearing a return from injury.

As usual, all MLB teams will expand their rosters for the final month of the regular season. Some teams will try to get a look at their top prospects in hopes that they will start next season on the active roster.

For the Pittsburgh Pirates, though, they face a challenge given that most of their MLB-ready prospects are in the major leagues and have been throughout the season.

With that said, who could the Pirates call up tomorrow to fill up the two empty roster spots?

Miguel Andújar

During Tuesday’s telecast of the Pirates and Kansas City Royals game, broadcaster Greg Brown mentioned that Miguel Andújar will likely get one more look with the Pirates before season’s end.

While he’s had some notable moments since being claimed from the New York Yankees last year, Andújar has struggled mightily at the major league level, but his numbers in Triple-A have bought him at least one more cup of coffee in Pittsburgh.

Miguel Andujar puts the Pirates in front! pic.twitter.com/vucJPyHAnr — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 29, 2023

As of Wednesday, August 30, Andújar is hitting a career-high .340 with 16 home runs and 86 RBI through 101 games. He also collected a .407 on-base percentage and is slugging .542.

Aside from his numbers, Andújar could help fill a void at first base. He would need a 40-man roster spot opened for him and Vinny Capra would most likely be on the chopping block if this is the case.

Roansy Contreras

To put it lightly, Roansy Contreras has had a season he and Pirates fans across the board will want to forget.

Following up an April where he held an ERA under four for more than 27 innings, Contreras blew up in May, posting a 5.64 ERA and getting demoted to a bullpen role. After muddling his way through June and early July, Contreras was given the Alek Manoah treatment and optioned to the Florida Complex League.

After Contreras was optioned to the Florida Complex League to rediscover himself, if you will, he’s done a decent job in four games with Triple-A Indianapolis. In 16 innings with the Indians, Contreras allowed just five runs and six free passes, complimented by 15 strikeouts.

With his success this month with Indianapolis, and given the Pirates need for starting pitching or piggyback relievers, an attempt at redemption for Contreras would make sense.

Quinn Priester

I remember going to Quinn Priester’s debut in July. After the first time through the order, I thought he would be a mainstay in the rotation throughout the rest of the season.

Then, he proceeded to give up seven runs to Cleveland... then four against San Diego and five against Philadelphia. In August, he gave up a combined 13 runs in as many innings.

Quinn Priester/Endy Rodriguez battery



The Future is bright in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/vM628hrQ3r — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) July 18, 2023

Priester was optioned to Triple-A to fine-tune some things. In his time, he’s worked mainly out of the bullpen. General Manager Ben Cherington said the young right-hander has specifically worked on his cutter.

Then, he wowed fans after pitching five solid innings of relief on Aug. 25, striking out nine opposing hitters.

Whether he starts or is used as a piggyback arm, Priester could likely end his season with Pittsburgh if Cherington feels he has nothing left to work on in Indianapolis.

Jared Triolo

Pirates fans got a taste of Jared Triolo after he was called up in June to a replace a then-injured Ke’Bryan Hayes.

In his time with the Bucs, Triolo met expectations after slashing .273/.350/.314 in 36 games.

FIRST CAREER HOMER FOR JARED TRIOLO!! pic.twitter.com/CDdSnKkRIe — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) August 13, 2023

Despite his admirable numbers in MLB, Triolo was optioned to Indianapolis on Aug. 18 to make room for Hayes and to get consistent playing time at third.

With the roster expansion, though, Triolo has an opportunity to play other positions while Hayes locks down the hot corner, notably at shortstop. Alika Williams, while good defensively, isn’t producing at the plate, and Vinny Capra seems to only be a temporary replacement.

Either that, or Liover Peguero mans shortstop while Triolo plays second.

Nick Gonzales

While he continues to strike out at a high rate, Nick Gonzales could see one more look at the majors before season’s end.

Gonzales had a hot streak in early July but quickly cooled off as the month progressed and it showed after he struck out three times between July 25 - 28.

Despite the aforementioned strikeout rate, Gonzales has steadily been finding the hit column, possibly indicating that he’s fixed whatever plagued him before.

Nick Nick Nick, na Nick Nick Nick.



Nick Gonzales bomb. pic.twitter.com/NuYKpmAder — Indianapolis Indians (@indyindians) August 26, 2023

It wouldn’t be too surprising if the Pirates swap Williams and Capra for Triolo and Gonzales.

Wild Cards

Infielder Domingo Leyba can play multiple positions and has an OPS of .882 in 23 games with Indianapolis this season. Not to mention his .902 OPS with Double-A Altoona.

He’s reached the major league level with several clubs and could serve as a temporary option if Cherington feels Gonzales and/or Triolo aren’t ready to come back up, but it’s unlikely he makes his way to the Pirates.

Cam Alldred could find his way back to the Pirates for the first time since last season despite possessing a 5.13 ERA with Indianapolis. A left-handed arm that can make spot starts here-and-there for the remainder of the season.

And while they wouldn’t be at the top of anyone’s call-up list, if the Pirates need help at first base, they could try either Malcom Nunez or Mason Martin just to see what they have to offer. Neither have great stats, but if getting younger guys reps in a losing season is the main priority, why not?