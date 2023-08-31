 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: Pirates sweep Royals

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, September 31, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Kansas City Royals Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Andre Jackson gets first big league win as Pirates sweep Royals with 4-1 victory (AP News)

Andre Jackson strikes out career-high 7 to earn 1st MLB win as Pirates sweep Royals (TribLIVE)

Pirates sweep Royals, Andre Jackson gets first win (Deadspin)

MLB News

Braves set new franchise single-season record for homers in sweep of Rockies (MLB.com)

‘We’re built to win championships’: Red-hot Astros sweep Red Sox (MLB.com)

Mets to call up No. 4 prospect Mauricio (source) (MLB.com)

Yanks top Tigers for first series win since July (MLB.com)

Martian landing? Yankees set to call up Domínguez (source) (MLB.com)

Kyle Freeland has seen the light. And has apologized to it (MLB.com)

Griffey points his camera at soccer legend Lionel Messi (MLB.com)

Each team’s hottest-hitting prospect over the past month (MLB.com)

Lucchesi takes 106.3 mph line drive off chest, gets the out on next pitch (MLB.com)

40-40? We could see something even more rare (MLB.com)

It’s the baseball game that never ends — on purpose and for charity (MLB.com)

Bill me! Mets’ scoreboard trolls Shohei (MLB.com)

‘Swingable Art:’ The company behind MLB’s coolest bats (MLB.com)

8 players who are much better than expected (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Former Steelers LB Tanner Muse claimed by Chargers on waivers (Behind The Steel Curtain)

