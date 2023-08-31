Bucs Arghticles: Pirates sweep Royals

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Andre Jackson gets first big league win as Pirates sweep Royals with 4-1 victory (AP News)
Andre Jackson strikes out career-high 7 to earn 1st MLB win as Pirates sweep Royals (TribLIVE)
Pirates sweep Royals, Andre Jackson gets first win (Deadspin)
MLB News
Braves set new franchise single-season record for homers in sweep of Rockies (MLB.com)
‘We’re built to win championships’: Red-hot Astros sweep Red Sox (MLB.com)
Mets to call up No. 4 prospect Mauricio (source) (MLB.com)
Yanks top Tigers for first series win since July (MLB.com)
Martian landing? Yankees set to call up Domínguez (source) (MLB.com)
Kyle Freeland has seen the light. And has apologized to it (MLB.com)
Griffey points his camera at soccer legend Lionel Messi (MLB.com)
Each team’s hottest-hitting prospect over the past month (MLB.com)
Lucchesi takes 106.3 mph line drive off chest, gets the out on next pitch (MLB.com)
40-40? We could see something even more rare (MLB.com)
It’s the baseball game that never ends — on purpose and for charity (MLB.com)
Bill me! Mets’ scoreboard trolls Shohei (MLB.com)
‘Swingable Art:’ The company behind MLB’s coolest bats (MLB.com)
8 players who are much better than expected (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Former Steelers LB Tanner Muse claimed by Chargers on waivers (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...