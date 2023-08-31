SB Nation Reacts results: Did Paul Skenes’ Double-A struggles change your opinion?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We had a Paul Skenes question for you this week. Fans have been high on him but many were disappointed after his not-so-great first start at Altoona. We wanted to know if that changed your opinion of him after he failed to get through the first inning. Here are the results:

As you can see, the vast majority of Pirates fans had a measured opinion about his ugly start, with only 11 percent of y’all changing your mind about Pittsburgh’s top draft pick.

Thanks for voting, and we’ll be back soon with more questions!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.