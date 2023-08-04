VOTE: Will the Pirates lose 100 games?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country.

The Pirates currently stand at 48-60 in the National League Central. That’s a .444 winning percentage that extrapolates to a 72-90 over a full season. However, keep in mind that the Buccos started off the year 20-8, which means that since then, they’re just 28-52, which is a .350 winning percentage (106 losses over a full year). If they continue at exactly that clip the rest of the year, it would put them at 67-95 for the season. It wouldn’t take much more to lose another five games.

What we want to know is will the Pirates slip all the way to losing 100 games again? It would be their third straight season with triple-digit losses if so.

