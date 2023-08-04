Andre Jackson recalled from AAA, Bailey Falter placed on taxi squad, Dauri Moreta placed on 15-day IL

The Pittsburgh Pirates have recalled RHP Andre Jackson from AAA Indianapolis, starter Bailey Falter was added to the taxi squad and Dauri Moreta heads to the 15-day IL with a lower back issue per a team announcement.

Jackson was acquired on June 25 via a trade for cash with the Los Angeles Dodgers after being designated for assignment on June 20. In 17 and two thirds innings pitched in MLB this season Jackson has a 6.62 era, 3.38 in ten and two thirds with the Pirates AAA affiliate.

The left-handed Bailey Falter was one of the acquisitions made at the recent trade deadline. Acquired for middle infielder Rodolfo Castro the 6’4” lefty has an ERA of 5.13 in just over 40 innings so far. He sits around 90 MPH with the 4-seam fastball, which he uses about half of the time, the curve is his go to breaking pitch in addition to his mid 80s slider and change-up. He had a 3.86 ERA in 2022.

He is currently on the 40-man roster but will need a corresponding move to be added to the active roster. He is expected to start tomorrow.

Dauri Moreta heads to the 15-day IL with what is described as low-back soreness, it comes after he gave up three runs on three hits and two walks in his inning of relief in last night’s 14-1 loss in Milwaukee.