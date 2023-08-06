Pirates claim RHP Thomas Hatch off waivers

The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed RHP Thomas Hatch off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays per a team announcement.

With an open spot on the 40-man roster, no corresponding moves were required. There are now a full 40 players on the 40-man.

The 28-year-old 6’1” Hatch has pitched mostly as a starter in his minor league career before transitioning largely to the bullpen in 2023. A third round draft pick of the Chicago Cubs in 2016, His major league body of work has been limited, seeing the most usage as a reliever with Toronto in the COVID shortened 2020 season, where he pitched in 17 games, all but 1 in relief, to the tune of a 2.73 ERA. Since then, he has appeared in just 10 major league games including this season.

Relying on a Cutter, Circle-Change, and mid 90s 4-seam fastball mix primarily, he also throws a sinker which he uses about eleven percent of the time.

In six games across three separate stints in the majors this year, all in relief, Hatch had a 4.26 ERA. He had 4.40 ERA in 30 games for AAA Buffalo.