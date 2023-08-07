 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: Pirates grab win vs. Brewers

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Monday, August 7, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pirates Claim Thomas Hatch Off Waivers (MLB Trade Rumors)

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Two Pitchers to Keep Tabs on As the Season Winds Down (Rum Bunter)

Pirates beat Brewers 4-1 behind Oviedo’s gem, three homers (Yahoo! Sports)

Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds: Supplies pinch-hit home run (CBS Sports)

MLB News

Bryce goes full dad mode with upset young fan (MLB.com)

Greinke’s bid to bat ends in the on-deck circle (MLB.com)

9 hits in first 3 games?! Unstoppable rookie keys Blue Jays’ rout (MLB.com)

Meyers (2 HRs) carries Astros with career-high 6 RBIs (MLB.com)

Cubs cap statement homestand with series win vs. MLB’s best (MLB.com)

Mariners hang tight in Wild Card race with sweep of Angels (MLB.com)

20-year-old phenom Pérez returning to Marlins (MLB.com)

X-factors for 7 contenders in the stretch run (MLB.com)

Rodón exits start with hamstring tightness (MLB.com)

Here is every Trade Deadline deal (MLB.com)

7 biggest surprises from the Trade Deadline (MLB.com)

Trade Deadline: Who was dealt, who wasn’t? (MLB.com)

5 buzzer-beater Deadline deals (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers initial depth chart for 2023 season emphasizes experience (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...