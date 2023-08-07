Bucs Arghticles: Pirates grab win vs. Brewers

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pirates Claim Thomas Hatch Off Waivers (MLB Trade Rumors)
Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Two Pitchers to Keep Tabs on As the Season Winds Down (Rum Bunter)
Pirates beat Brewers 4-1 behind Oviedo’s gem, three homers (Yahoo! Sports)
Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds: Supplies pinch-hit home run (CBS Sports)
MLB News
Bryce goes full dad mode with upset young fan (MLB.com)
Greinke’s bid to bat ends in the on-deck circle (MLB.com)
9 hits in first 3 games?! Unstoppable rookie keys Blue Jays’ rout (MLB.com)
Meyers (2 HRs) carries Astros with career-high 6 RBIs (MLB.com)
Cubs cap statement homestand with series win vs. MLB’s best (MLB.com)
Mariners hang tight in Wild Card race with sweep of Angels (MLB.com)
20-year-old phenom Pérez returning to Marlins (MLB.com)
X-factors for 7 contenders in the stretch run (MLB.com)
Rodón exits start with hamstring tightness (MLB.com)
Here is every Trade Deadline deal (MLB.com)
7 biggest surprises from the Trade Deadline (MLB.com)
Trade Deadline: Who was dealt, who wasn’t? (MLB.com)
5 buzzer-beater Deadline deals (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Steelers initial depth chart for 2023 season emphasizes experience (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...