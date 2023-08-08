Colin Selby, Thomas Hatch called up to MLB

Per Jason Mackey, The Pittsburgh Pirates are calling up right-handed relivers Colin Selby and Thomas Hatch to the MLB squad.

Sources: Colin Selby and Thomas Hatch coming up. For Selby, it'll mark his MLB debut. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) August 8, 2023

Osvaldo Bido and Yerry De Los Santos were spotted receiving hugs from teammates in the clubhouse after last night’s win vs the Atlanta Braves. While there is no official word yet, it’s relatively safe to assume that those are your corresponding moves.

This move likely sets up another move down the line as the Pirates now carry only four starters. Although Bido infrequently being allowed to go more than three or four innings and only eclipsing the threshold twice (six innings versus Chicago and five and two thirds in Miami) made his starts more akin to a bullpen day.

With Selby and Hatch, they get two fresh arms and an extra man out of the pen to get them through the remainder of the series and a Braves lineup that can pound a pitching staff. The team used seven different pitchers last night, including Bido and De Los Santos.

Colin Selby, 25, transitioned to the pen after undergoing Tommy John surgery in early 2020. He’s done well there, posting an ERA of 2.20 last year with AA Altoona. This year in AAA Indianapolis his 41 strikeouts has led to a 12.16 K/9 and he has not allowed a single homerun in over 30 innings pitched. Opposing batters are hitting just .176 off of him. He compliments upper 90s 4-seam heat with a solid slider and curve.

His ERA however is less flattering, the owner of a 3.86, the culprit has been walks and lots of them. He’s walking batters at over a 16 percent clip, his 6.53 BB/9 is almost three more than last season. This will be his MLB debut.

Recently claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays, Thomas Hatch is also getting the call, while you can read more about him here, the right hander relies on a mix of his cutter, circle-change, and mid 90s 4-seam fastball. He also throws a sinker which he uses about eleven percent of the time.

In six games across three separate stints in the majors this year, Hatch had a 4.26 ERA. He had 4.40 ERA in 30 games for AAA Buffalo.