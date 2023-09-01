 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: Pirates looking to add starting pitchers?

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Friday, September 1, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Kansas City Royals Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

AT&T SportsNet changing ownership ‘doesn’t look great’ for Pirates (TribLIVE)

Analysis: Pirates could address starting pitching needs with intriguing waiver claim (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

‘They’re the best, and it’s not even close’: MLB execs on how to beat the Braves (ESPN.com)

Sources: D.R. investigating 2nd Franco complaint (ESPN.com)

Sources: Yanks add prospects Dominguez, Wells (ESPN.com)

Red-hot Harper blasts 300th career home run (ESPN.com)

Giants activate Yastrzemski after month on IL (ESPN.com)

Dodgers recall right-hander Pepiot from Triple-A (ESPN.com)

Mariners’ Rodríguez out again with sore foot (ESPN.com)

Ranking potential September call-ups (ESPN.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers practice squad takes shape ahead of 2023 season (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Report: Steelers sign OT Kellen Diesch to practice squad (Behind The Steel Curtain)

5 Steelers to be excited about watching Week 1 (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Steelers cut backup punter Braden Mann (Behind The Steel Curtain)

