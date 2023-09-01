Pirates select Miguel Andújar, reinstate Carmen Mlodzinski in flurry of roster moves

Like it or not, the Pittsburgh Pirates are giving one of their farmhands another chance at the big leagues.

Prior to Friday’s series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals, the Pirates announced several roster moves. One being the selection of OF/1B Miguel Andújar to the 28-man roster.

Andújar’s selection shouldn’t come as a surprise as General Manager Ben Cherington said on Sunday he would probably be joining the Pirates once September hit.

What’s coincidental is that his promotion comes after a dry spell in Triple-A where he hit just .290 with two home runs over the month. Keep in mind, he mashed six big flies over the month of July, leaving several fans believing he would platoon first base immediately following the trade deadline.

September seems to be the time when Andújar “heats up” as he posted 11 hits in nine games last season with the Pirates. Those, of course, coming after he was claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees.

He was with the Pirates in April and collected four hits including two home runs in his first two games, but then cooled off, going nine hitless games throughout May.

The most puzzling part of these moves, though, is the choice to designate Yohan Ramirez for assignment. Especially when there are others on the 40-man roster who have performed worse than him.

Aside from three poor outings in July, Ramirez is 1-0 with a 3.67 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 34.1 innings pitched. Along with that, his movement on breaking pitches was something that caught the attention of fans.

It’s hard to think Ramirez goes unclaimed on waivers, but if he isn’t, Cherington has another bullpen arm for next season.

Regarding Cal Mitchell, he will probably go unclaimed.

It’s good to see Carmen Mlodzinski and Max Kranick come off the injured list, especially the latter, who is coming back from Tommy John Surgery.