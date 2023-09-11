Shota Imanaga to be posted to MLB teams

More news coming out of Japan as Nippon League pitcher, Shota Imanaga, will be eligible to have his contract posted to MLB teams this offseason. Imanaga is another one of the several exciting prospects from Asia, that could see himself on an MLB team come next season.

The ace of the Yokohama DeNA Baystars is enjoying a career season in 2023, posting elite numbers in the NPB. Since his debut for Yokohama in 2016, Imanaga has been a model of consistent play, with a career record of 74-54, a 2.97 ERA, and a decent mix of cutters and sliders mixed in with a low to mid 90s fastball.

Lefty starter Shōta Imanaga will be posted to MLB teams this offseason, per @jonmorosi



Imanaga, who just turned 30, won gold with Japan in the WBC earlier this year and started the championship game pic.twitter.com/a5lmYgs7ft — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 6, 2023

Imanaga is one of two Japanese superstars as his World Baseball Classic teammate and Orix Buffaloes phenom, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, is also expected to be posted to Major League teams this winter. The pair helped lead Japan to victory over the United States in this years WBC, with the former starting in the championship game in which he had two strikeouts and one walk in two innings. Earlier this summer there were several scouts in attendance to see Imanaga, including the Phillies, Rangers, Cardinals, Diamondbacks, Reds, Blue Jays and Mets.

A lot of attention will be on Yamamoto, as the 25-year old pitcher has been highly touted by Major League scouts, and is obviously a far younger prospect. With that being said, Imanaga just turning 30 should not diminish his value too much, as Kodai Senga received a five-year, $75 million dollar pact from the New York Mets just last year at the same age.

There are certainly some front runners, as the Cards, Yankees, and Dodgers will all be trying to fill some vacant spots in their rotations during free agency. A prospect like Imanaga who is a little bit older, a little closer to being on his way out, I believe will still have a big draw.

Shōta Imanaga had the highest Stuff+ (@enosarris) in the 2023 WBC.



Ahead of Yamamoto. Ahead of Alcantara. Ahead of Ohtani. Ahead of Sasaki.



He is very good, and will be underrated in this upcoming FA class. pic.twitter.com/HCb7lUlaqn https://t.co/QHbda7Ffi2 — Shawn Spradling (@Shawn_Spradling) September 6, 2023

I’ve written about the Pirates’ pitching woes all year, as Mitch Keller is really the only consistent pitcher they have in the starting rotation. I would love to acquire either pitcher, but Imanaga certainly seems to be in closer reach for a team like Pittsburgh and their conservative spending. Personally I like the underdog and underrated narrative that some are creating around Imanaga, and I would love to see him in the black and gold.

The success of Senga this season with the Mets and of course the other worldly talent of Shohei Ohtani in Los Angeles is a clear enough sign that Japanese pitchers can make it in the MLB today. I love to see that part of the world expand it’s reaches as truly one of the most talented nations in the world for baseball. Ohtani could sign the biggest contract ever this offseason, and I do think that Imanaga will receive a generous offer from more than one team as well.