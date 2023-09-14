 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: Pirates pull out win vs. Nats

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, September 14, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
MLB: Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Reynolds hits 21st homer, Pirates beat Nationals 7-6 to spoil Rutledge’s debut (AP News)

‘Whatever it takes’: Early offense helps Pirates ride out wild win against Washington (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Pirates’ Andrew McCutchen can ‘help us’ after Achilles recovery, GM says - ESPN

Pirates GM Ben Cherington weighs offseason decisions on Andrew McCutchen, Oneil Cruz (TribLIVE)

MLB News

How early division clinchers have fared (MLB.com)

Oh no! Astros’ no-hit bid falls 2 outs shy (MLB.com)

Teammates climb to top of Hitter Power Rankings (MLB.com)

Juggernaut Braves win 6th straight NL East title: ‘The job is not done’ (MLB.com)

Rangers roll to 5th straight win amid tight playoff races (MLB.com)

Phillips takes a step forward as Reds take over 3rd WC spot (MLB.com)

J-Rod draws intentional pass, makes Halos pay in finale win (MLB.com)

A prospect from each club we want to see in the Fall League (MLB.com)

Scherzer will miss at least rest of regular season; playoffs unlikely (MLB.com)

Each team’s best stretch-drive run (MLB.com)

7 unlikely players contributing for playoff contenders (MLB.com)

MLB postseason tiebreaker rules, explained (MLB.com)

Who holds the postseason tiebreakers in 2023? (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Will Cam Heyward’s injury have the same impact on the Steelers defense as Watt’s in 2022? (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...