Bucs Arghticles: Miguel Andújar surging at the plate

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pesky Pirates send message to rival Cubs (MLB.com)

Miguel Andujar’s aggressive approach at plate paying off in 2nd stint with Pirates (TribLive)

Pirates 2024 focus: Will Henry Davis, Endy Rodriguez and Quinn Priester take over? (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Michael Keaton returns to Pittsburgh, attends Pirates, Steelers games (CBS News Pittsburgh)

MLB News

Sources: Rays calling up top prospect Junior Caminero (ESPN.com)

Albies’ 100th RBI, Acuña’s 140th run, Olson’s 53rd HR lift Braves (ESPN.com)

Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has right knee inflammation (ESPN.com)

Longtime Giants SS Brandon Crawford (hamstring) placed on IL (ESPN.com)

Tigers hire ex-Blackhawks, Cubs exec Jeff Greenburg as GM (ESPN.com)

Chicago’s top officer says White Sox game where two were shot should have been stopped or delayed (ESPN.com)

Angels star Shohei Ohtani ‘in good spirits’ after elbow surgery (ESPN.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers vs. Raiders: 5 Questions with the Enemy (Silver and Black Pride Edition) (Behind the Steel Curtain)

Minkah Fitzpatrick one of several Steelers back at practice Thursday ahead of Week 3 (Behind the Steel Curtain)

Rumor: Steelers Purposely Removing George Pickens from Game Plan (Sports Illustrated)

WATCH: Bogus grades? Why did PFF rate Browns’ Myles Garrett ahead of Steelers’ T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith? (Pittsburgh Post Gazette)

2025 4-Star Shooting Guard to Visit Pitt Basketball Saturday (Pittsburgh Sports Now)

2023 Penguins training camp: Team splits into three practice rosters (Pensburgh)

WATCH: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan holds first news conference of training camp (NHL.com)