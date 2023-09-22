Pirates take series from Cubs despite late drama

Looking to play spoiler again, the Pittsburgh Pirates rode some late heroics from Joshua Palacios and another stellar start from Johan Oviedo to down the Chicago Cubs, 8-6, and take the three-game series.

Miguel Andújar continued his offensive tear by giving the Pirates their first three runs with a double in the third that scored two, and a single in the fifth.

After Dansby Swanson singled home a run for Chicago in the seventh, Ji Hwan Bae got it back with a triple down the right field line. Connor Joe followed with a single to left that scored a run, but was thrown out attempting to take second on the hit.

Things got hairy in the eighth as Colin Holderman coughed up three runs to the Cubs. Mike Tauchman doubled home a run, a wild pitch scored another, and a Nico Hoerner groundout scored the third. Ryan Borucki entered and stopped the Cubs’ rally by getting Ian Happ — of all hitters — to fly out to center.

Looking to pile on run support, Joshua Palacios got the call to pinch hit in the top of the ninth with two runners on and delivered in the clutch yet again.

HIS NAME IS JOSHUA pic.twitter.com/QvGNhL1o60 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) September 22, 2023

The drama didn’t end there, though, as the Cubs scored two in the bottom half of the frame thanks to a two-run shot by Swanson. Closer David Bednar regrouped and got the next three batters out to seal the win.

Oviedo posted another stellar outing, allowing four hits and five walks over six innings. He’s now 9-14 on the season with a 4.12 ERA. How fitting.

Joe and Andújar each finished with three hits while Ke’Bryan Hayes posted another two-hit performance.

Looking to keep playing spoiler, the Pirates set their sights on the Cincinnati Reds Friday night.