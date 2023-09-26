Pirates recall Nick Gonzales ahead of Phillies series

Nick Gonzales is returning to the big leagues.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Pirates reporter Jason Mackey announced over the weekend that the team will recall the middle infielder before facing the Phillies on Tuesday.

4⃣5⃣0⃣ feet!



Sixth-ranked @Pirates prospect Nick Gonzales demolishes the farthest-tracked HR of his @indyindians tenure: pic.twitter.com/rZ0Ga7zbRC — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) September 19, 2023

The Pittsburgh Pirates begin a three-game series in Philadelphia on Tuesday, entering the final six games of the season. Gonzales, 24, was first recalled on June 23 and slashed .216/.268/.353 with six doubles, two homers and 13 RBI in 31 games. The 2020 first-round pick was sent back down to Triple-A Indianapolis on August 3 amid strikeout woes.

Gonzales significantly improved his offensive output during his second stint with the Indians. He finished the minor-league season hitting .281, a .886 OPS, 14 home runs, 49 RBI and 106 hits in 377 at-bats. He hit .291 in August and .338 in September, with six home runs and 15 RBI during Indy’s final month of games.

The Pirates first-round pick in 2019 (Quinn Priester), 2020 (Gonzales), and 2021 (Henry Davis) are all in the big league to conclude 2023.