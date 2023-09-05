Bucs Arghticles: Pirates call up Hunter Stratton

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates: Reliever Hunter Stratton Promoted to the Majors (Rum Bunter)

Pirates call-up Hunter Stratton after nearly 6 years in minors, designate Rob Zastryzny for assignment (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Home runs help push Pirates past Brewers (Deadspin)

Pittsburgh Pirates: The Door Closed on the 2017 Draft (Rum Bunter)

MLB News

How the Trade Deadline worked out (or didn’t) for these 10 teams (MLB.com)

Astros slug five homers to move into tie for first place (MLB.com)

Surgery likely for Ohtani, but he may avoid Tommy John (MLB.com)

This Yankee is delivering on defense (MLB.com)

25 HR and 25 SB in first two seasons? J-Rod stands alone (MLB.com)

Steele makes Cy Young statement with dominant start (MLB.com)

Giolito’s rocky Guards debut sets stage for utility man’s 4 (!) relief innings (MLB.com)

Who are MLB’s best second basemen in 2023? (MLB.com)

Ragans’ one-hit gem extends scoreless streak to 21 innings (MLB.com)

Acuña’s 121.2 mph (!!) HR the hardest-hit ball this year (MLB.com)

Miggy records a 4-hit game Tigers haven’t seen in 79 years (MLB.com)

The Martian blasts off in the Space City with HR in first AB (MLB.com)

Mauricio’s 117 mph double highlights winning MLB debut (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Where can Steelers new CB Desmond King make his mark in 2023? (Behind The Steel Curtain)