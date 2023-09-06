Bucs Arghticles: Pirates shut down No. 1 pick Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates News
‘Bigger picture’: Why the Pirates ultimately decided to shut down Paul Skenes in 2023 (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Pirates place RHP Paul Skenes on development list, ending season for No. 1 overall draft pick (TribLIVE)
Pirates place Paul Skenes on Development List | MiLB.com
Six-run fifth lifts Brewers over Pirates (Deadspin)
Pirates’ Colin Selby: Opening again Wednesday (CBS Sports)
MLB News
Twins ride five-run eighth, stretch AL Central lead to seven (MLB.com)
Brewers erupt for six-run fifth inning, Woodruff returns at his best (MLB.com)
Stanton becomes 4th fastest player to hit 400 home runs (MLB.com)
Altuve goes on historic home run heater (MLB.com)
Crushed it! Home runs power Marlins to 5th win in a row (MLB.com)
Ohtani (oblique) sits for second straight game (MLB.com)
Dodgers drop opener to Fish as Kershaw battles command issues (MLB.com)
Power Rankings: No. 1 reinforces its top-dog status (MLB.com)
Poised for record-setting September, Braves the definition of juggernaut (MLB.com)
Postseason Watch: Bracket, key matchups and more (MLB.com)
MLB postseason tiebreaker rules, explained (MLB.com)
Who holds the postseason tiebreakers in 2023? (MLB.com)
What it means to be in 1st place entering September (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Power Rankings: Where’s Pittsburgh ahead of Week 1? (Behind The Steel Curtain)
