Source: Pirates, J.T. Brubaker agree to deal, avoiding arbitration

The Pittsburgh Pirates and J.T. Brubaker agree to a one-year deal worth $2.275 million to avoid arbitration, per sources.

I don't ever break stuff, nor am I interested in doing so frequently, so take this with a massive grain of salt, but here ya go. Here's your Pirates news. — Connor Williams⚾ (@Wins_Williams) January 10, 2024

This shouldn’t come across as big news to anyone, any other outcome here would have been a surprise.

Brubaker was injured in 2023 spring training and was placed on the 15-day IL on March 30 and was quickly transferred to the 60-IL on April 2 before having Tommy John surgery on April 12.

Brubaker is expected to return to action as early as midseason, but likely won’t immediately resume a starter’s workload. He was the opening day starter in 2022 and in 28 starts carried an ERA of 4.69 across 144 innings pitched.