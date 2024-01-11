Pirates Top Games of 2023: No. 5 - Cutch nabs his 2,000th hit

For the fifth-best Pittsburgh Pirates game of 2023, we journey back to June 11 when Andrew McCutchen made history at PNC Park against the New York Mets.

Sitting at 1,999 hits for what felt like ages, Cutch wasted no time in his first at-bat, taking an 86 mile per hour slider to left field to clinch his 2,000th career knock.

The Mets struck first in the run column after Jeff McNeil launched a solo home run in the top of the fourth, but the Pirates answered back in the bottom half with two runs. One coming off a solo homer by Jack Suwinski and the other coming from Tucupita Marcano, who singled home Ji hwan Bae a few hitters later.

Mitch Keller was dominant (again) in this start. He tossed seven innings of one-run ball while collecting seven strikeouts. Dauri Moreta and David Bednar held down the fort over the final two innings to secure the series win.

Cutch’s 2,000th hit came at a great time as the Pirates were still trying to regain their balance after a shoddy May, and it gave them a bit of an edge as they went for the series win.

Not only that, but he notched the milestone against the same team he got his first hit off of back in 2010.

It’s a long road if Cutch wants to get 3,000 hits but seeing him get to 2,000 is something fans will remember for a long time.