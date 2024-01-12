Max Kranick claimed off waivers by Mets

The New York Mets have claimed RHP Max Kranick off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates per, Mark Feinsand.

Kranick, the Pirates’ 11th round draft pick out of Valley View high school in Archbald, PA back in 2016, was DFA’d as the corresponding move for the official signing of LHP Martin Perez last week.

Between 2021 and 2022 with the Pirates, he made 11 appearances, nine of them starts, and carried 5.56 ERA in 43.2 innings.

His most notable appearance came June 27, 2021, when he made his debut against the St. Louis Cardinals. He was perfect through five innings of work and collected three strikeouts before a rain delay prematurely ended his day.

Kranick underwent Tommy John surgery on June 3, 2022, ending his season and causing him to miss most of 2023. In seven rehab starts, Kranick had a 4.35 ERA in 20.2 innings between low A Bradenton and AAA Indianapolis at the end of the season.

He did not appear in MLB last year.