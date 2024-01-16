Pirates make early splash with international prospects

On the first day of the international signing period, the Pittsburgh Pirates started with two big splashes as they are set to sign two top 50 prospects out of the Dominican Republic.

The player with the highest status signed by Pittsburgh is outfielder Brailyn Brazodan, who is coming off the heels of his 18th birthday just a week prior. A tall, athletic figure out in center field, Brazodan is being touted as one of the top prospects in this class with exceptional skills at the plate hitting for consistent contact with flashes of power and the ability to confidently run the bases. From the international prospect list, Brazodan ranks 12th and sits at the number 38 spot in the MLB pipeline.

Despite not even turning 17 for a whole month, the Pirates are also expected to add Abdeil Feliz, who is widely regarded as one of the purest defensive prospects in this class. Average tools right now, with hope that he’ll develop further with the club, Feliz is a solid presence at short stop with good footwork and above-average agility. Training with former Major League pitcher Bartolo Colon, Feliz is the number 32 ranked international player, rounding out as the 50th top prospect per MLB pipeline.

The pair of Dominican stars should be just the start for the Pirates, as they received $7,114,800 dollars in international pool money, and are expected to post their full list of signings this Friday.

Expected to join Brazodan and Feliz as marquee signings are Dominican shortstop Kendrick Herrera as well as Venezuelan pitcher Irwin Ramirez, who are both ranked in the top 100 for this international class. The team is expected to add several more players from Latin America, along with pitcher Rubens Romero out of Australia.