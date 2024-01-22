Pirates unveil 2024 Minor League coaching assignments

The 2024 season is right around the corner and the Pittsburgh Pirates have already announced their Minor League coaching staffs.

Our 2024 Minor League coaching staff assignments: pic.twitter.com/H7cMsqGwie — Young Bucs (@YoungBucsPIT) January 22, 2024

At first glance, Altoona might have the most intriguing staff with former Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Robby Hammock at the helm. Prior to leading High-A Greensboro to a 68-61 record last year, he spent time with the Diamondbacks’ organization as a quality control coach.

Along with him, former Pirates farmhand Taylor Davis is the team’s catching and game-planning coach and former MLB reliever Fernando Nieve assumes the same role as he did the past two seasons with the Grasshoppers.

It’s also good to see Miguel Perez get another shot at leading Indianapolis after they finished one game under .500. With the likes of Jake Lamb, Billy McKinney and Seth Beer on the roster, along with returning prospects Matt Gorski, Aaron Shortridge and Malcom Nunez, Perez could have a sneaky good group in 2024.

A few notable omissions include former MLB outfielder Ruben Gotay, who spent last season with Greensboro. He was not listed on any staff within organization.

Former Curve manager Callix Crabbe is still in the organization as the complex hitting coordinator.

You can view details on other coaches within the Pirates’ organization by visiting each affiliates’ respective websites.