SB Nation Reacts results: Are you confident about the Pirates improving in 2024?

We’re back with our results of the first Reacts poll of the new year. With Spring Training less than a month away, we asked our readers that given the offseason changes the Buccos have made, are you confident that they will improve in 2024? In 2023, the team finished with a 76-86 record. We had one of our closest polls ever.

As you can see, 51 percent of our voters felt confident in the Bucs improving this year. Just 14 total votes separated the yes from the no.

As always, thanks for voting and we’ll be back soon with another poll!