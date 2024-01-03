Absurd or justified? Pirates screening questions ahead of PiratesFest

As someone who’s religiously followed the Pittsburgh Pirates since I was five or six years old, I understand the flack the team constantly endures. That being said, I’ve also seen how they continuously deflect hard-hitting questions fans throw their way.

What I’ve never seen, though, is a team screening questions for a fan-centered event, like PiratesFest.

I understand why anyone would want to do this, still pretty cowardly not to have a truly open dialogue with fans at the event that's supposed to be for them. pic.twitter.com/nrVu307uOC — Connor Williams⚾ (@Wins_Williams) January 3, 2024

Like Connor, I can see the logic in the move, but I also believe this is getting ahead of fans asking the real questions. You know, questions like “Why haven’t you sold the team, Bob?” or “Can we sign someone good instead of aged veterans on one-year deals?”

If you’re going to hold an event like PiratesFest, where the goal is to bring the team and fans closer before the season starts, you simply can’t restrict what questions you want or don’t want to hear.

I won’t get all preachy and constantly cite the ethical issue this brings, but I will say that if the Pirates didn’t want to answer certain questions, they could take a more proactive approach. Responding with “no comment” or “I don’t know,” is perfectly acceptable in this case.

Would it generate negative buzz since it seems like the front office doesn’t know/care about what comes next? Sure. But it gives a sense of honesty, rather than deceitfulness.

I credit the fans that are having fun with this feature, though:

Pumped for Pirates fest! pic.twitter.com/VOhOnGflV7 — Nathan J. Hursh (@Nathan_Hursh) January 3, 2024

I’m curious to hear your take on this. Is it acceptable or is it another tactic for the front office to silence the realists?

Leave your thoughts below!