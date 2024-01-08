 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: Pirates’ Henry Davis expected to play catcher in ‘24

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Monday, January 8, 2024.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Miami Marlins v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Henry Davis preparing to play catcher for Pirates (MLB.com)

MLB News

Teoscar Hernández reaches deal with Dodgers (source) (MLB.com)

These stars are hoping for better health in 2024 (MLB.com)

Mets, Manaea agree on two-year deal (report) (MLB.com)

Bell’s unconventional road to a big league uniform (MLB.com)

Who will win Rookie of the Year in ‘24? We polled baseball execs (MLB.com)

Latest on Yankees’ search for rotation help (MLB.com)

How Ohtani could reach new heights in ’24 (even without pitching) (MLB.com)

The day at FSU when Deion did the impossible (MLB.com)

They improved in ‘23. What’s in store for ‘24? (MLB.com)

Latest free-agent and trade rumors (MLB.com)

Every move of the 2023-24 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)

Every free agent still available, sorted by position (MLB.com)

Most stunning offseason trades in history (MLB.com)

Free-agent signings that shook up MLB (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Who should the Steelers start at QB in the playoffs? (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...