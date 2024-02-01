 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pirates Q&A submissions: February

Submit your questions here!

By Connor_Williams
@Wins_Williams
/ new
MLB: Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Hey there! Hope you all are doing well. With the first month of the year behind us now and just a few weeks until pitchers and catchers report its time for another Q&A.

Anything Pittsburgh Pirates related goes, you can submit your questions by using the comments below.

Alternatively, you can reply to this post on Twitter/X.

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...