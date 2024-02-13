SB Nation Reacts results: Ben Cherington Sentiment-o-meter

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’re back with the results of last week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, where we asked our readers to give us their feelings on Ben Cherington’s performance thus far for the Buccos. Is he trending up, neutral or trending down? Here’s what you said:

As you can see, 53 percent of you picked neutral, though that likely changes substantially pending the results from this season. Another poor season for the Bucs, and that 30 percent negative sentiment likely goes way up. Should the Pirates look good, the 17 percent of you who feel he’s trending up feel good about your vote, which likely grows as well.

Thanks for voting, and we’ll be back with more Reacts as the season gets ready to get started with Spring Training tomorrow!